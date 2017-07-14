Two arrested in joint Police, Customs and Immigration operation

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 17:16

Police yesterday arrested two Romanian nationals in relation to organised criminal activity and a range of immigration offences.

The 34 and 40 year-old men are both key figures in a large, international organised crime group involved in credit card skimming and the production of false identities.

As the result of a joint effort between Police, Customs and Immigration, the men were arrested in Auckland Central yesterday and are due to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

They are facing charges including; participating in an organised crime group, provision of false or misleading information, using forged documents and misleading an immigration officer.

As the matter is now before the Court Police is unable to comment further.