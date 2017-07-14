Power returning to Ruapehu and roads opening

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 17:33

Ruapehu District Council Emergency Management Centre (EOC) Controller Clive Manley said that this afternoon has seen great progress with roads opening and getting the power back on.

"Council would like to thank all our agency partners, our contractors and supporting businesses such as Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) who did an absolutely amazing job and contributed to the successful response."

"Taumarunui to Waiouru (SH4 and SH49) and Waiouru south (SH1) as well as Raetihi to Whanganui (SH4) over the Parapara’s are now all open."

"The Desert Rd from Waiouru to Taihape (SH1) could still be closed for a day or so."

"The Army convoy has arrived in Ohakune with the three generators which have been unloaded."

"Waiouru and Pipiriki Wastewater Treatment Plants still have overflow issues due to power issues."

"Ultimately we had around 22 welfare requests from close to 80 people including small families and two large groups of 20 and 30."

"The welfare requests were mostly for food parcels, accommodation and information along with one request from someone short on their medication."

"This weekend we are expecting an influx of people coming to enjoy the forecast fine weather and new snow."

"Driving will still be challenging and so we would like to ask that everybody takes extra care on Ruapehu roads and looks out for each other."