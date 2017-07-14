Temporary Manawatu River work assessed following storm event

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 17:34

Horizons Regional Council’s river management team have been monitoring flood protection assets throughout the Manawatu-Whanganui Region following this week’s storm event.

Horizons river management group manager Ramon Strong says the council are really pleased with how the Region’s assets have held up.

"As we assess our flood protection assets, the temporary Manawatu River work at Ashhurst Domain has been a particular area of focus," says Mr Strong.

Earlier this year, the Regional Council and Palmerston North City Council funded temporary winter works in the river in a bid to limit further erosion to the right bank of Ashhurst Domain.

Mr Strong, who has also been onsite to see how the work has fared, says the river levels are still too high to fully evaluate the situation.

"With snow melt feeding river flows, it may be a while before the river recedes enough to allow that to occur.

"River confluences are inherently complex things, so we aren’t really going to know what we are dealing with until both the Manawatu River and the Pohangina River recede.

"Our Council has made provision in the current financial year to enable us to contribute towards the cost of constructing a permanent solution."

The Councils estimate that a long-term robust solution, such as rock work on the left bank, is expected to exceed $1 million. As this part of the ManawatÅ« River is not rated for river management any long-term solution will likely require community consultation and funding from Horizons, PNCC and possibly NZTA.