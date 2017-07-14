Update on location of missing motorist in Wairoa

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 17:22

Eastern District Police are satisfied that the motorist who was believed to be missing in the Wairoa River is alive and well.

The man abandoned his vehicle after failing to pull over when signalled by Police in the early hours of Sunday morning 9 July.

Police spent several days searching the Wairoa River and did not locate him.

Police have spoken to several associates who have seen or spoken with him since Sunday.

Police would still like to speak to this man and ask he contact his local Police station.

Police and the man's family have put significant resource into locating him and his failure to make contact is disappointing.

- Sergeant Greg Lexmond.