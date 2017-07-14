Whakatane Police seeking missing woman Suzanne Holmes

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 18:21

Police are seeking sightings of 49-year-old Suzanne Fay Holmes.

Ms Holmes' car was located at Te Urewera two days ago and she was last seen in that area around the same time.

Ms Holmes' family and Police hold grave concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Ms Holmes over the last two days is asked to contact Whakatane Police on (07) 308 5255.