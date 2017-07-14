NZNO member receives union award at CTU Women's Conference

|
[ login or create an account ]
"She featured in our videos explaining the meaning of equal pay, spoke with MPs at parliament and welcomed a Member into her Johnsonville workplace for Caregiver’s week.
Photos from the event will be on (https://www.facebook.com/NZNursesOrganisation/).
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.