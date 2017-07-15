Police investigating Templeton robbery

Saturday, 15 July, 2017 - 11:15

Police are looking to identify two male offenders following a robbery at the Golden Mile Tavern in Templeton, Christchurch overnight.

Two men entered the tavern on Trents Road at approximately 2am on Saturday July 15th.

The pair threatened staff and entered the office area of the tavern, before making off with a quantity of cash.

Good CCTV footage from the tavern shows the offenders during the robbery and Police are following positive lines of enquiry to identify both.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about the robbery, or who recognises the clothing worn by the offenders, contacts Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 and quotes file number 170715/7675.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.