Grabaseat's 'Whirl-Win' hits Sylvia Park

Saturday, 15 July, 2017 - 13:58

Gale force wins are forecast for Sylvia Park tomorrow as Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat unveils its Whirl-Win prize machine, with international and domestic flights up for grabs.

In celebration of its 11th birthday Grabaseat will power up the Whirl-Win at 1pm on Sunday, sending confetti and golden tickets flying inside the 6 x 2m cube. Punters have the chance to spend 30 seconds in the Whirl-Win to try to catch one of 130 prizes, including return flights to Buenos Aires, Tokyo and San Francisco as well as destinations throughout New Zealand.

The event precedes Grabaseat’s birthday sale on Monday which will be the site’s biggest ever, with 1,000 domestic fares priced from $1 and special offers to Asia, Australia, the Americas and the Pacific.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager Market Development and Retail Sales Annabelle Fowler says Sylvia Park is the first stop on a Whirl-Win national tour, with the prize machine set to pop up in 20 New Zealand towns in coming months.

"Grabaseat’s stunts have become a national institution so we’re excited to take the Whirl-Win to all our domestic destinations and give New Zealanders a chance to grab a prize.

"Customers have snapped up more than 2.1 million Greenlight deals over the years, with our daily specials helping Kiwis to get out and explore. There’s nothing like a holiday to beat the winter blues and we expect Monday’s sale to be a sell-out success."

Those who can’t make Sunday’s event can be part of the fun through live streaming on Grabaseat’s Facebook page.

Event details:

Location: Sylvia Park, Auckland

Time: Sunday 16 July at 1.00pm