Hawke's Bay Police investigating suspicious fires

Saturday, 15 July, 2017 - 18:35

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating several suspicious fires that have occurred in the Flaxmere area recently.

Between midnight and 3:00am on Saturday 15 July, Police have attended three vehicle fires in Flaxmere - two on Margate Avenue and one on Diaz Drive.

All of the vehicles were parked on the street and two of the vehicles were severely damaged.

There have also been several other reports of vehicle fires over the past month in the same area and it is possible these are linked.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information or may have witnessed anything suspicious in Flaxmere.

Information can be passed on to Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 831 0700 or anonymously via Crime toppers on 0800 555 111.