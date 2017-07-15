Waikato Lotto player celebrates $1 million win

Saturday, 15 July, 2017 - 22:08

As an icy blast sweeps up the country, things will be heating up for a Lotto player from the Waikato after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also jackpotted and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

