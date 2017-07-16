Greymouth Police looking for missing 15-year-old

Sunday, 16 July, 2017 - 07:00

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Lily Gordon who was reported missing from Greymouth on Tuesday 11 July.

Lilly's family have not heard from her since Tuesday and are concerned for her wellbeing.

Police would like to locate and speak to Lily to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Greymouth Police on 03-768-1600 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111