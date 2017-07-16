Police looking for missing 9-year-old

Sunday, 16 July, 2017 - 10:25

Police is looking for 9-year-old Jaidarn Nelson.

Jaidarn has left his home on Dawson Road, Clover Park this morning and has not been seen since.

He is wear pajamas and a dark coloured dressing gown.

Jaidarn has autism and may not communicate with you if approached.

He also has a fascination with water and may be near water.

Police and his family have concerns for his safety and ask that anyone who may have seen Jaidarn please contact Police immediately on 111.