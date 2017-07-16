Another cold blast on the way

Sunday, 16 July, 2017 - 15:57

After a torrid time during the last week, the weather has briefly settled down. Most of New Zealand enjoyed a fine Saturday, and that fine weather has continued over the North Island today. This has allowed thousands to hit the skifields and enjoy all the new snow.

The weather is a bit of a mixed bag as we head into the second week of the school holidays. A weak front, currently over the South Island moves up onto the North Island tomorrow, accompanied by a period of rain. It is joined by a shallow low pressure system coming from the northern Tasman Sea on Tuesday. At the same time the South Island stays mostly fine.

However, the end of the week is looking rough everywhere, with another cold southerly outbreak expected to spread across the country on Thursday and Friday.

"It’s nowhere near as bad a last week’s storm" said MetService Forecaster Cameron Coutts, "but will still bring rain and strong southerly winds to much of the country, and snow down to 400 or 500 metres over southern and eastern parts of the South Island."

"More good news for skiers," commented Coutts "and not so good for the rest of us, but it is winter."