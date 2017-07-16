Police concerned for missing Wellington woman

Sunday, 16 July, 2017 - 18:10

Police are concerned for the wellbeing and safety of 82-year-old Salma Rizk who has been reported missing in Wellington this afternoon.

Salma suffers from dementia and was last seen at her home address on Batchelor Street, Newlands, around 1:00pm today.

She was wearing a distinctive purple onesie with multi-coloured polka dots on it and possibly a black and red beanie (worn in photo).

She was not wearing shoes.

Search and Rescue staff are responding and Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Salma and report any sightings of her immediately by calling 111.

Any information on her whereabouts can also be reported to Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.