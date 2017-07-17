Police investigating crash near Waitakere Ranges

|
Police and emergency services were called to a serious crash near the Waitakere Ranges early this morning.
Police were called at 2:45am after a car went off the road on Scenic Drive near the Arataki Visitor Centre.
The occupants set off a personal locater beacon to contact Police.
Three people were injured with one person transported to hospital in a serious condition.
The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances around the crash.
