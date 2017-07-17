Police investigating crash near Waitakere Ranges

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 07:17

Police and emergency services were called to a serious crash near the Waitakere Ranges early this morning.

Police were called at 2:45am after a car went off the road on Scenic Drive near the Arataki Visitor Centre.

The occupants set off a personal locater beacon to contact Police.

Three people were injured with one person transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances around the crash.