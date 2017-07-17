Southland Community Environment Award nominations open

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 09:30

If you’re an environmental enthusiast in your business, on your farm or working on a special project, then the Southland Community Environment Awards are your opportunity to shine.

Nominations are now open for the annual awards which recognise achievements of special significance that benefit Southland’s environment.

Judges are looking for people and projects that enhance, protect and showcase Southland’s environment, says first-time judge, Jonathan Streat, director of operations at Environment Southland.

"We’re fortunate to live in an amazing natural environment here in Southland. There are so many people who are active in their own patch of the province, looking after and nurturing what we have, either through educational projects, sustainable practice or innovative thinking. If you’re one of them, we want to hear from you."

Projects entered must be either located in Southland, have been developed in Southland or be of demonstrated benefit to the region. People can nominate their own project or another project that makes a positive contribution to the environment.

Winning entries receive sponsored prizes that include cash, travel, native plants or financial services.

This is the 22nd year the awards have been held and the 2017 winners will be announced at a celebration night to be held in Invercargill on 1 November.

Award nominations close on 18 August. More information can be found on the Environment Southland website www.es.govt.nz.