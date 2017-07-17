Wellington outdoor dining fees go free for smokefree

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 12:49

As of 1 July the Wellington City Council adopted an initiative to encourage cafes, bars and restaurants with outdoor dining areas to go smokefree by offering free outdoor dining licence fees for 2017-2018.

Whilst outdoor dining fees for all businesses have been halved in the new Council Annual Plan, this is an additional incentive to help make Wellington smokefree by 2025.

This means businesses who want to offer their customers a smokefree outdoor dining environment can now have their annual licence fees waived.

Council’s Social Development Portfolio Leader Brian Dawson says the extra reduction for smokefree venues is a great win for the Capital and will help the city aspire to its ambitious smokefree vision.

"This is just another way we are helping Wellingtonians have the option to make healthy choices and live a healthier lifestyle. We have a long way to go to reach our smokefree goal, but positive steps like this will help us get there," he says.

Venues wanting to provide outdoor dining will still need to apply for a permit. A $95 application renewal fee for this permit still applies.

Information on how to apply is available to business owners on the council website. You can check out the outdoor dining smokefree video here.