Nelson dairy robbed by masked intruders

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 12:50

Nelson Police are seeking the public’s assistance with their investigation into a robbery at the Victory Discounter Dairy last night, 16 July.

At around 8.40pm two males entered the store and threatened the shop attendant with a firearm, demanding they open the till.

Both had their faces covered and were wearing gloves.

The offenders took cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a White Audi Q7, where another two people had been waiting.

The vehicle used had been previously reported as stolen on 14 July, with the original number plate removed and replaced with the registration number KCF800.

Police later recovered the vehicle on Moncrieff Avenue, where it had been abandoned.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle driving around Nelson, in particular the Victory Square area, over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the robbery is asked to please contact Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840.

Alternatively, information can also be reported via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.