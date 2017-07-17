Roads open but icy

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 14:03

The Hastings side of Taihape Rd is open however drivers are being warned to take extra care after a number of cars landed up in ditches yesterday.

The road was opened as far as the Kuripapango Bridge at noon yesterday. Because of the icy conditions speed restrictions were put in place however at least six cars slid off the road over the afternoon.

The road had been gritted but drivers still needed to be extra careful, said Hastings District Council transportation manager Jag Pannu. "Especially from the early evening, overnight, and first thing in the morning when the ice is at its worst."

Hastings road crews were today continuing to clean up small slips and fallen vegetation across the district, after last week’s storm.

"It is the middle of winter and there will be icy patches across the district on a number of roads. People need to drive to the conditions everywhere but particularly in rural areas where shade can last all day, meaning the ice may not melt," said Mr Pannu.

All of Hastings road were open, however the Rangitikei end of Taihape remained closed today. Rangitikei District Council would make the decision on when it would be opened.