Waitemata Police investigating robbery in Sunnyvale

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 13:55

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday the 15 July at the Sunnyvale Takeaways on Sunnyside Road, Sunnyvale.

At approximately 8:00pm, two men entered the store armed with scissors and a knife

One of the offenders held the knife to the shop owners throat while the other man stole the cash register.

Both offenders then fled towards Awaroa Road.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant is asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Saturday to come forward.

"The shop owners had young children in the store at the time of the robbery and witnessed the incident.

"This has been extremely distressing for everyone involved and we are committed to finding those responsible."

Police, as well as members of the public, pursued the offenders but they were not able to be located at the time.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage of the incident and are now seeking help to identify the two male offenders involved in this robbery.

The CCTV footage has been shared on the Waitemata Police Facebook page.

If anyone has any information or may have seen anything in the area at the time, no matter how small, we request that they contact Police.

Information can be passed on to Waitakere CIB on 09 837 9511.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.