Another bout of severe weather on the way

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 15:26

"Make the most of Tuesday and Wednesday" advised MetService meteorologist Angus Hines, "since another bout of severe weather is likely at the end of the week."

A brief ridge of high pressure will ensure a few calm days for many people this week before the next round of weather hits.

A front sitting across central New Zealand will slide north tonight, and the impacts associated with it will be confined to the upper half of the North Island on Tuesday, where rain is expected. For everyone else, a short-lived ridge of high pressure will ensure that much of Tuesday and Wednesday are clear, crisp winter days - ideal to get outside during the second week of school holidays.

Strong northerlies will be the first sign of things changing, as they spread over the country from Wednesday evening, with rain following shortly after. Over the following few days it looks likely that all the densely populated centres will get some rain. The Bay of Plenty region, which is exposed to weather coming in from the north, is an area that may see larger accumulations of rainfall by the end of the week.

"It’s not only rain that will be grabbing the headlines," commented Mr Hines, "gale force winds are forecast to affect a lot of the North Island, and a southerly change pushing onto the lower South Island overnight Thursday is likely to lower temperatures and bring further snow to some inland areas." While the snow is not expected to be as low or as extensive as last week, it could still significantly impact transport around the South Island.

As we track this weather system approaching, MetService meteorologists will be issuing and updating Severe Weather Warnings, Watches, and Road Snow Warnings. There is currently some uncertainty around the exact timing and intensity of the approaching system, so MetService encourages everyone to keep up to date with the latest forecast, especially if planning outdoor pursuits or long trips on the road.

Outlook to 6pm on Wednesday shows the next bout of weather approaching New Zealand.