Shine for ShelterBox and brighten lives darkened by disaster

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 17:16

As the darker months begin, lights are going on all across New Zealand. Lighting is so much a part of our celebrations, bringing communities and families together.

But in parts of the world where disaster has struck, the power may be shut off, and lines down, leaving families vulnerable, without the comfort and security of light. That is why every ShelterBox includes solar lights to dispel darkness and bring safety and togetherness to those who have lost everything.

The Shine for ShelterBox fundraising kit contains special place markers and a donation box - just add your own lighting and convivial company to make your table top glow with generosity.

ShelterBox New Zealand Chair Jackie St John said, ‘Our response teams know only too well the importance of power and light after a disaster. So that inspired us to launch a campaign focusing on communities coming together to bring light to families in their hour of darkness.’

‘Winter is a time when people enjoy celebrating with friends and family, and many organisations plan parties and special events for the festive season. Our Shine for ShelterBox campaign is asking people to use these happy occasions to support our work. We know the people of New Zealand will seize this opportunity to send families in need the gifts of light, warmth and generosity that are packed into every ShelterBox.’

This ingenious invention sparked the Shine for ShelterBox campaign, where ShelterBox is working with community groups and partners to stimulate a range of well-lit events and promotions across the country.

Apply for a Shine for ShelterBox fundraising pack today by emailing info@shelterbox.org.nz