Police warn motorists of thick fog near Milburn

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 07:55

Police are warning motorists to drive to the conditions near Milburn, Otago this morning as there is thick fog in the area.

At 6:45am Police were called to a crash between a car and a ute on the Waihola Highway near the passing lane south of Waihola.

One person is trapped in the car and has moderate injuries, the driver of the ute is uninjured.

A number of emergency services are at the scene and there is debris on the road.

As well as this, the fog means the crash site might be hard for motorists to see.

Police ask that people driving between Milton and Allanton delay travel where possible until conditions improve.

The road at the crash site is open but motorists should expect delays while emergency services are at the scene.

Anyone who must drive is asked to use their lights, reduce their speed and be aware there may be things on the road they cannot clearly see.

Please take care and drive to the conditions.