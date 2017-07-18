Delays following truck fire north of Dunedin

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 09:50

Police are warning motorists there could be delays on the motorway north of Dunedin after a truck caught on fire this morning.

The truck caught fire while travelling south towards Dunedin on State Highway 1, at the passing lane between Russell and Whites Roads, at approximately 6:30am this morning.

The driver was uninjured in the incident.

Two lanes are currently open to traffic but Police are asking passing motorists to be aware of the fire site and slow down while passing.

The vehicle will be removed over the next couple of hours and this process may cause disruptions to traffic in the area.

Police ask drivers to be patient if there are delays.