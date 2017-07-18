NZRA applauds Freshwater Rescue Plan

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 10:48

The New Zealand Recreation Association today expressed support for the intent and purpose of the Freshwater Rescue Plan.

The recreation industry is dependent on readily accessible clean waterways. Swimming is the second most popular form of active recreation for New Zealanders with 30 per cent of the population going for a swim each year.

Fishing is the fifth most popular form of active recreation for New Zealanders, with 20 per cent of the population participating in that activity at least once every 12 months. Canoeing and kayaking have participation levels similar to football, tennis, netball or cricket.

NZRA Chief Executive Andrew Leslie also highlighted the extent to which the recreation industry, active New Zealanders and tourists are dependent on readily accessible clean waterways.

"For individuals, recreation contributes to physical and mental wellbeing. It also fosters community cohesion and resilience," Mr Leslie said.

"For these reasons, it is important that New Zealanders can confidently recreate in and on accessible bodies of freshwater. Whether that be swimming, fishing or messing about in boats. The Freshwater Rescue Plan outlines some bold and ambitious steps. We applaud it."