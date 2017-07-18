Head of a EIT's School of Viticulture and Wine Science retires

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 11:02

Diane Marshall recently retired after 11-plus years as head of EIT’s School of Viticulture and Wine Science, rounding off a career in education that spanned more than 41 years.

Chief executive Chris Collins said Diane had shown leadership, commitment and passion in her role at EIT and she had left the school in a better place than when she started.

Under Diane’s aegis, the school’s suite of programmes has developed into New Zealand’s widest range of viticulture and wine science qualifications.

Study options encompass certificates, diplomas, bachelor degrees and graduate diplomas and cover grape growing, winemaking, wine business and wine marketing.

It was during her tenure that the Bachelor of Wine Science and the Bachelor of Viticulture became the first of EIT’s 12 bachelor degrees to be studied online as blended learning programmes.

After gaining a Bachelor of Science degree, Diane completed a teaching course in Christchurch and took up her first job teaching science at Mt Maunganui College.

Returning to New Zealand, they both secured positions at Taradale High School where Diane taught for 19 years. The school’s assistant principal for eight years, she felt ready for a change when she enrolled in EIT’s Bachelor of Wine Science programme. When the head of school position came up, several lecturers encouraged her to apply.

"They persisted and I’m glad they did," she says. "I loved the job and it kept me in contact with the wine industry and on the fringe of people doing research."

Diane also loved being involved in the teaching of wine and viticulture and in helping students succeed - "particularly those who struggle and make it, that’s hugely satisfying."

Other EIT highlights included staging three wine business symposiums that were well-supported by the industry and developing industry contacts with people like Kevyn Moore, who initiated the Bragato exchange scholarship for students at EIT and a viticultural school in northern Italy.

"Perhaps you could say I am an education junkie," says Diane. "Retiring is my leaving school really."