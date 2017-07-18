Police seek sightings of vehicle after assault in Pt Chevalier

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 11:15

Police are seeking sightings of a 1998 blue Volkswagen Polo hatchback, registration CYJ547, that was stolen after a vicious and unprovoked attack in Pt Chevalier, Auckland last night.

At approximately 7pm on Monday 17 July, a 55-year-old woman walked from her house to her car to buy takeaways for dinner and found two men attempting to break into her neighbours car.

Upon being disturbed, the two men have punched and kicked her until she became unconscious. The woman’s daughter tried to come to her mother’s aid and was also assaulted.

The offenders have then stolen the woman’s keys and her car.

Police located the vehicle at approximately 9.30am this morning in Mt Albert, however we are appealing to the public for any sighting of the car which fled from Sutherland Road in Pt Chevalier last night round 7pm.

"This was a completely unprovoked attack on innocent members of the public. Both victims have been traumatised by the events and police need your help to catch these violent criminals before they hurt anyone else," said Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin.

They are described as two males, possibly in their early to mid 20’s, Polynesian or Maori and of stocky build. One of them was described as having very short black hair, possibly shaved and was wearing a long sleeve white t-shirt and dark pants with black Nike shoes.

The second offender was wearing a blue windbreaker style jacket with a hood and black pants.

Police are urging the public to contact us immediately if anyone saw the vehicle between 7pm last night and 9.30am this morning.

If you have any information that may help lead Police to these offenders please call the Auckland Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City Police.