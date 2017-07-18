New guidance report for employers with bicycle fleets

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 12:28

Brake, the road safety charity, has published a new guidance report aimed at health and safety and HR professionals, in collaboration with CitySprint.

Cycling is a healthy, cost-effective and sustainable means of distributing goods within urban areas. But as the popularity of cycling logistics increases, so can casualties among at-work cyclists. This report implores organisations employing cyclists to be aware of dangers, and the proactive solutions available, in order to ensure a safer cycling fleet.

The report includes an overview of risks involved with cycling fleets, the importance of road safety awareness, education and training, and a comprehensive guide on safety measures for cyclists, including equipment and route optimisation.

Drawing knowledge from a best practice case study, the guidance highlights the importance of having an established road safety plan for cycling fleets. The report also features practical and procedural advice for those supervising a team of at-work cyclists.

This resource is available free of charge to all Brake Professional members through www.brakepro.org. Non-members can order it from the Brake shop, or join Brake Professional to access this and other resources.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director said: "It is vital that organisations which work with cyclists are taking proactive steps to make their cycle fleet as safe as possible. Ensuring that cyclists have adequate training and equipment is crucial, and this guidance outlines how managers can make positive steps in reducing their road risk."

Patrick Gallagher, Chief Executive, CitySprint, added: "Our cycle fleet is a vital part of the CitySprint business, and their safety is of the greatest importance to us. To this end, we operate a careful recruitment policy and are committed to working with all our couriers to help them use the roads as safely as possible. We also encourage our van drivers to take a vulnerable road users awareness course, with the aim of tackling the problem of road risk with different approaches."

Brake Professional is a not-for profit global membership service for professionals working in the field of fleet safety. Members receive access to the www.brakepro.org website including its library of guidance reports, tools for use with drivers, conference minutes and best practice case studies. Members also receive free or discounted access to Brake events and regular road safety research e-bulletins.