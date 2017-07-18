House fire in Motueka

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 12:40

Emergency Services are currently attending a house fire on Queen Victoria Street in Motueka.

Police were notified about the fire just after 11.30am this morning.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Diversions are currently in place at King Edward Street, College Street and Wildman Road.

Police ask that motorists please try to avoid the area while emergency services attend to the fire.