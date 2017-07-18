Cable Car closed next week for annual maintenance

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 14:02

Wellington’s Cable Car will be out of action for a week from next Monday 21 July for scheduled annual maintenance.

The Cable Car will resume service on Monday 31 July.

For people who would normally take the Cable Car a free replacement bus service will operate between Lambton Quay and Kelburn via The Terrace and Victoria University’s Kelburn campus. Buses will run every 20 minutes from 7am to 7pm weekdays and from 8:40am to 6pm at the weekend.