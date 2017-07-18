Council appoints independent chair to lead water services change programme

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 14:27

Hastings District Council has appointed Napier Port chief executive Garth Cowie as external chairperson to lead the change programme for water services operations within Council. This change programme follows an independent review of Council’s water operations commissioned by chief executive Ross McLeod, to address shortcomings identified through the Inquiry and to ensure that Council has in place the capability, capacity, systems and people to ensure safe drinking water for the community.

"We are extremely pleased that Mr Cowie is willing and able to take on this role," says Mr McLeod. "He has led Napier Port through a period of significant success and has developed strong capability and culture throughout the organisation. He is also a Havelock North resident with a strong interest in making sure the organisational foundations are in place for safe drinking water."

"Hastings District Council is fully committed to making the changes identified through the review to ensure safe drinking water and we are confident that Mr Cowie, as chair, will ensure the change programme delivers the change needed." Mr Cowie welcomed the opportunity to be involved in the change programme. "Safe drinking water is fundamental to our communities and our health. I’m pleased to be able to help the Council develop its water services activity so it is ‘fit for purpose’ in the new operating environment that is emerging post the contamination event." As chair, Mr Cowie will lead the team developing and overseeing change initiatives and make recommendations to the Chief Executive.