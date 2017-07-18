Auckland contributes to another great result for local rescue chopper

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 14:57

This year's Westpac Chopper Appeal has raised $274,502.58 for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

This is part of $1,261,214.74 raised across the country.

All donations from the Westpac Chopper Appeal are distributed back to the 16 rescue helicopter services across the country, meaning money raised locally, stays local.

Westpac GM Marketing, Andy Kerr, says the total raised is another fantastic effort.

"Kiwis realise just how important our rescue helicopters are and have once again rallied strongly behind their local choppers and again shown amazing support," says Mr Kerr. "Their generosity continues to ensure this vital emergency service can stay in the air and carry out life-saving rescue missions every day."

"We'd like to thank everyone who contributed around the country, and to those that gave of their time to organise the wide variety of fundraising events this year."

Westpac employees played a big part in this Chopper Appeal's success with fundraising initiatives organised around the country as well as collecting $82,156.00 in the nationwide Chopper Street Appeal.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust CEO, Greg Barrow says, "We are continually overwhelmed by the generosity of locals and could not be prouder to be part of this community. Thank you very much to everyone who gave of their time, money and resources to see such a fantastic amount collected for our local chopper service. Each and every donation makes a big difference to help us keep doing what we do and we are very grateful."

Westpac is the principal sponsor of the Auckland, Waikato, Wellington and Canterbury Westpac rescue helicopters. The annual Westpac Chopper Appeal helps raise funds for all regional rescue helicopter services around New Zealand.