Dawn opening ceremony of Toi te Ora

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 15:07

A large group gathered just before dawn on Friday June 13 for the opening of a new wharekai (dining hall) at Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi (School of MÄori Art, Knowledge and Education).

RangitÄne kaumÄtua, Manahi Paewai and Henare Kani, led the karakia during a break in the rain, which proved reminiscent of the school’s opening in similar conditions more than 20 years ago.

Located on the ManawatÅ« campus, it will enable the University to provide complete manaakitanga, or traditional hospitality, to more than 100 visitors at a time without having to leave the School.

The new facility comes equipped with a commercial kitchen, which will allow manuhiri (guests) to be fed on-site, an important step for the school that previously had to take larger groups off-site for meals.

Waiata to mark the opening

The name was decided upon during an overnight stay in Te Whare RÅ«nanga, where those in attendance told stories and reflected on the school’s history and their own connection and memories.

The head of Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, Professor Meihana Durie, said the name bestowed was ‘Toi Te Ora’.

"As we welcome the new dawn, we also welcome our new wharekai, Toi Te Ora, a name that recognises the special connection to Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, but also to our identity as MÄori. It represents a commitment to our students and embraces our vitality as a people," Professor Durie said.

"Manaakitanga is core cultural value and Toi Te Ora now enables the School and the University to give full expression to that value".

Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi lecturer Julia Taiapa reflected upon all those who made the building possible, but also those who could not be there.

"This means a lot, not only for us here, but for all who have come before us and dreamed of what this could be since the beginning," she said.

Entrance way of Toi te Oro

Students and staff began utilising the space right away, with a group of Postgraduate Diploma of Teaching And Learning In MÄori Medium (Te Aho Paerewa) students starting block courses at the school this week together with all students of Te Aho TÄtairangi from years one to four.

The opening was attended by Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi and University staff, local government officials, local iwi representatives, Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, and many more with special connections to the school and the University.

The next step in the process will see artwork commissioned and undertaken by members of Toioho ki Äpiti in the interior of Toi Te Ora.