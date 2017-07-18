Taupo District Mayor supports plastic bag levy

|
[ login or create an account ]
Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has joined dozens of mayors around the country to show his support for a mandatory charge on plastic bags.
Mr Trewavas said he looked forward to seeing the response to the letter, which has now been sent to Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson by Local Government New Zealand.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.