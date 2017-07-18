Missing woman in Whakatane found safe

|
The 49-year-old woman missing in Whakatane since last week has been found.
Search teams entered the Te Urewera area today and she was found on a walking track.
She was found safe but was taken to Whakatane Hospital for assessment.
The search teams have since left the area.
