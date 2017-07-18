Allow extra time for road travel between Picton and Christchurch

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 21:10

Motorists travelling between Picton and Christchurch are asked to allow extra time for their journey as there are a number of road work sites on the route.

With SH1 closed and given it is the school holidays, it is anticipated there will be heavy traffic flows on the route over the coming days.

On the route between Picton and Christchurch there are a large number of road work sites.

While these sites are being well managed by traffic control staff, they are causing delays.

Anyone planning to travel the route should allow extra time for their trip and as always, drive to the conditions.