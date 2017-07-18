Arrests following dairy robbery in Nelson

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 22:15

Nelson Police have today made three arrests in relation to an armed robbery at the Victory Discounter Dairy on Sunday 16 July.

The three men were arrested following the execution of search warrants.

The men aged 22, 21 and 20 will all be appearing in the Nelson District Court tomorrow, Wednesday 19 July, facing charges of aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking and unlawfully getting into a stolen motor vehicle.

"It is pleasing that we have located three of these offenders so quickly and they can now be held to account for their actions," said Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston.

Inquiries to locate the fourth person believed to have been involved in the robbery are ongoing.