Police seek missing 94-year-old in white Holden Vetra

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 23:56

Police is concerned for the whereabouts of a missing 94-year-old man who had planned to travel between Auckland and Taupo today.

Police has received a report from a relative this evening that the man was intending to drive to Taupo, after leaving his Hillsborough, Auckland this morning.

The man has not arrived in Taupo.

Police have received one reported sighting in Matamata earlier today.

Any members of the public who see a white-coloured Holden Vectra, registration number ALM839, should call 111 as soon as possible.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle today.