Feedback now in about events proposal at Williamson Park

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 10:25

Feedback about whether to hold more events at Williamson Park, Whangamata, has seen the majority of submitters in favour of the proposal.

We're looking to secure resource consent for a period of 15 years to protect the existing traditional events held at Williamson Park to ensure they can continue to run in the future. We also want to be able to provide for some additional community and commercial events at Williamson Park and include these in the resource consent application.

We received 206 submissions on the proposal, with 131 in favour and 68 opposed. The remaining 7 didn’t indicate a preference either way.

An independent planning consultant has been engaged to work through the consent process, and the next step will be for them to do further work into the feedback received, before looking to submit resource consent application later this year.

As the application process for the 15-year cnsent may take some time, a separate one-off resource consent will be lodged in the next couple of weeks to apply for three events to be held during the 2017-18 New Year period at Williamson Park.

The 15-year resource consent application.

The reason we're applying for a 15-year resource consent application is because the rules relating to festivals and events in our Proposed District Plan have recently been amended. The rules now require that any event where 500 or more people gather for a festival or an event have a resource consent.

In regard to Williamson Park, this new rule will apply to existing events such as the Summer Festival (both daytime and night events), the Beach Hop events, the Brits at the Beach events and occasional markets that occur from time to time.

There is a risk that unless consent is obtained these events may not be able to be held in the future.

The consent application will possibly include a proposed 30 events a year, 20 of those during the day and 10 at night, of which up to 6 may be permitted to apply for a special liquor licence.

Already with the Beach Hop, Whangamata Summer Festival and Brits at the Beach, 13 day events and 5 night events are taking place at Williamson Park, and will be included in the new consent. This allows for 7 new daytime events and 5 new night time events to also take place.