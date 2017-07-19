Missing 94-year-old located

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 11:21

The 94-year-old man reported as missing last night has now been located.

Police were notified at 7.39am this morning that his vehicle had been discovered down a bank in Fordell, Whanganui.

The man was been taken to Whanganui Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Whanganui Police are currently in contact with his family and Police staff in Taupo who are dealing with this matter.