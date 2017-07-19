LINZ launches app to map wildings

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 14:31

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has developed a web-based mapping and monitoring tool which will provide a complete and consistent picture of where wilding conifer spread is present in New Zealand.

Authorities and operators fighting the spread of wilding conifers will have a complete picture of infestations throughout the country.

Wilding conifers are invasive trees that choke our landscape and threaten our wildlife. They cover more than two million hectares and are spreading at a rate of five per cent a year.

The system was launched formally this week by the Land Information Minister Mark Mitchell in Queenstown.

Find out more about the Wilding Conifer Information System.