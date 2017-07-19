Excellent work from Tasman Police staff results in numerous arrests

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 15:35

Following great work by staff in the Tasman District, several quick arrests have been made in relation to a number of robberies in the area in recent weeks.

Yesterday several search warrants were executed at residential addresses in the Nelson area, in relation to an armed robbery at the Victory Discounter Dairy on Sunday 16 July.

Up to 30 staff were involved in these search warrants, including the AOS, frontline uniform staff and CIB investigation teams.

Three men were arrested and charged, and all will appear in court today facing charges of aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking the motor vehicle used in this robbery.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate a fourth person believed to also have been involved in the incident.

"There have been a number of occasions recently where quick arrests have been made in relation to incidents like this one, including a robbery at the Hira Dairy in June and one at the Tahunanui Dairy earlier this month," says Senior Sergeant Blair Hall, Acting Nelson Bays Area Commander.

"A total of nine youth offenders were also apprehended after a robbery at the New Street Liquorland on 12 May 2017"

"We are concerned at recent increases in this type of violent offending that target hard working business people trying to make an honest living for their families"

"These offenders need to be aware that we do not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our community and we are absolutely committed to holding them to account for these action.

"I urge those who may be contemplating such activities to think again, as this type of offending can result in up to 14 years imprisonment".

Deputy Mayor of Nelson City Council Paul Matheson has also commended Police efforts, "this is excellent work from our local Police to make sure these offenders are off our streets.

I can speak for all Nelsonians to say that we don’t want to see this type of behaviour happening in our City" he says.

"We are looking to work with local dairy owners to help build a support network, as well connecting them with Police and other networks with the aim of preventing and discouraging these activities

"Working together as a whole community we can show that these behaviours are not acceptable in our city".

Greymouth Police staff also arrested and charged a 37-year-old man on Saturday 15 July for an aggravated robbery at BP Greymouth.

Nelson Police urge members of the community who may have information in relation to any of these incidents to please contact them immediately.

Information can be provided directly to the Nelson CIB directly on 0800 400 800.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.