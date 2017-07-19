Search for Michael McGrath to feature on Police Ten 7

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 15:50

The search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath will feature on this week’s episode of Police Ten 7.

Michael, a 49-year-old builder, has not been seen since Sunday 21 May.

"The last two months has been an incredibly difficult time for Michael’s family and friends," says Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney.

"Michael’s disappearance is completely out of character and his loved ones are desperate for answers."

The episode of Police Ten 7 will be shown on TV2 at 7.30pm Thursday 20 July 2017, as well as TV2+1 at 8.30pm. It will also be available to view on the Police Ten 7 Facebook page.

"We’d encourage people to watch the Police Ten 7 show and to get in touch with any information they may have - no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be. All calls will be treated in confidence by the Operation Renovation team," says Mr Sweeney.

A dedicated phone line has been set up for Operation Renovation - 0800 findmichael (0800 346 364).

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.