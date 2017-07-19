A year to the day since Mary Berrington disappeared

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 16:11

Mary Berrington was 62-years-old when she went missing on the 19 July 2016.

Mary, a mother and grandmother, and well-known and liked identity within the Upper Hutt community was last seen on the evening of 19 July 2016.

Mary attended a community dinner at the Upper Hutt St Joseph’s Church and walked home after the dinner before phoning her daughter at approximately 9:30pm.

According to her daughter she was in good spirits at the time of that phone call.

Mary has a degree of mental impairment and suffers from bi-polar.

Police investigations show it is likely Mary left her flat on Fergusson Drive shortly after midnight on the 20 th of July and a person matching Mary’s description was seen walking west on Fergusson Drive passing Fraser Crescent shortly after midnight. Mary was reported missing the following morning, the 20 th of July 2016 when a visitor came to her flat and couldn’t find her.

A large scale search was mounted for Mary involving Police, Wellington Land SAR, Upper Hutt Community Rescue and local volunteers. To date there has been no sightings of Mary since the evening of the 19 July 2016.

Her bank account has not been accessed and there has been no contact with friends or family. Her family want to share this message with the media:

Statement below is from Mary’s daughter Susan

As a family we are still trying to come to terms with the ongoing situation of mum’s disappearance.

We never thought it would go on this long.

We hope we have some answers one day soon.

If anyone has any information on mums whereabouts, please come forward.

We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past year and continue to do so.