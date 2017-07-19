Police at the scene of serious crash in Otara

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 16:20

Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Otara at the intersection of Ormiston Rd and Preston Rd.

At approximately 2.20pm, Police noticed a male driving erratically and initiated a pursuit and the driver failed to stop.

A short time later the vehicle crashed into a building.

The elderly male who was driving the vehicle has died at the scene.

There is a possibility that the driver involved suffered a medical event, however the investigation is at a very early stage and there are a number of enquiries that need to take place before the cause of the crash can be determined.

No one else was injured in the crash and both roads are currently open.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

- Inspector Shawn Rutene, Auckland Police