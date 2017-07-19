Napier Council dives in to pool discussion

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 16:28

Napier City Council made a splash today, confirming the details of the three aquatic options that will now go out for community feedback in advance of the 2018-28 Long Term Plan process.

At the Strategy and Infrastructure committee meeting held at the Taradale Town Hall this afternoon, Councillors approved the Options for Expansion business case and resolved to progress community engagement and consultation for three options.

Concept illustrations for each of the three options are now being developed and will be available to the public via the www.napier.govt.nz and www.napieraquatic.co.nz websites from next month.

"We’ll be asking our community to carefully consider all the three options and then decide on their preferred design via an online poll," says Glenn Lucas, NCC’s Manager Sport and Recreation.

In addition there will be opportunities for members of the public to chat directly to the Council teams at a number of community events. The last of those will be a public open day on Saturday 3rd September at the Napier Aquatic Centre that will include displays, competitions and fun activities for families.

The three options to be consulted on are:

THE IVAN WILSON EXPANSION

This is an extension of existing facilities in Onekawa.

New 25-metre pool and learners’ pool

Gym plus health and wellness area

Life span of 15 years

COST $19.5m (approximately $130 per household per yer)

THE 25-METRE NEW-BUILD

A new pool complex comprising two new pools, a café and a water play area.

10-lanes of swimming

New 25m pool and 20m learners’ pool

Beach access pool, lazy river and bomb pool

Gym plus health and wellness area

Water temperature variations

Life span of 30 years

COST $37m (approximately $249 per household per year)

THE 50-METRE NEW-BUILD

A new pool complex comprising three new pools, a café and a water play area.

Moveable bulkhead to create a large 50-metre option

Beach access pool, lazy river and bomb pool

Gym plus health and wellness area

Able to accommodate more competitive swimming

Life span of 30 years

COST $38m (approximately $267 per household per year)

At the meeting, Mayor Bill Dalton congratulated the Community Services team on their quick action in pulling forward their scheduled programme of work and presenting three excellent options following the unexpected closure of the Greendale Pool in late 2016. Councillor Graeme Taylor noted that as a council, NCC had come "a tremendously long way" in just seven months on this matter.