Six arrested following serious assaults in Dunedin

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 17:10

Dunedin Police have arrested six men in relation to two serious assaults in Dunedin in late June 2017.

Operation Ram was the investigation into these assaults, which involved members and associates of the Dunedin chapter of the Mangu Kaha Black Power gang.

The first assault occurred in the early hours of Sunday 25 June on High Street, near the Dunedin casino and involved an altercation between two groups of men.

The second occurred around 9.30am on Wednesday 28 June 2017 on Stafford Street, where up to six members of the gang attacked two men on the street.

Both incidents resulted in injuries requiring medical attention.

Five members and one associate of Mangu Kaha Black Power have been arrested and charged with serious offences for their roles in these incidents, including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure and assault with a weapon.

Five of the men have been remanded in custody to re-appear in the Dunedin District Court at later dates.

"Police do not tolerate any violence being committed in the community and will put every resource available into investigating these incidents in order to hold those responsible to account," says Detective Sergeant Nik Leigh.

"We received a huge amount of support from members of the community during this investigation, which is great and indicates to me that they will not accept such violence and are committed to having a role in keeping our streets and community safe."