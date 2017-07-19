Police investigating vehicle theft in Kaitangata

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 17:12

Police are investigating the theft of a White Holden VT Commodore vehicle from Poole Street, Kaitangata overnight on 18 July.

The vehicle was taken from the owner's address after keys were stolen.

It may have been driven around South Otago before being driven through boggy paddocks and getting stuck.

It was later found burnt out at the Wangaloa domain.

The vehicle involved is distinctive in that it had a left foot accelerator to enable the disabled owner to drive it.

"It is disturbing that the vehicle was stolen from a vulnerable person leaving him without any independent mobility.

It was bad enough to target a vulnerable person, but thieves went on to burn it out so it could not be returned to the owner.

This theft will have a huge impact on this victim’s life," said Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley.

The public are reminded that if they see anything suspicious, they should call Police immediately.

Also anyone in the South Otago area wanting to set up a Neighbourhood Support group in their area should contact their local Police Station.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen the vehicle driving round the Clutha District.

If you have any information please contact your local Police Station.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.