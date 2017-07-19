Te Moana Road closed following fatal Waikanae crash

|
Emergency services are responding to a collision between a car and a bus on Te Moana Road, Waikanae, which occurred at approximately 4:30pm this afternoon.
The sole occupant of the car has died at the scene.
There are no further injuries.
The road is closed between the Te Moana Road on-ramp and Park Avenue.
Diversions are being put in place.
While Police work to inform next of kin, the Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
