Te Moana Road closed following fatal Waikanae crash

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 18:00

Emergency services are responding to a collision between a car and a bus on Te Moana Road, Waikanae, which occurred at approximately 4:30pm this afternoon.

The sole occupant of the car has died at the scene.

There are no further injuries.

The road is closed between the Te Moana Road on-ramp and Park Avenue.

Diversions are being put in place.

While Police work to inform next of kin, the Serious Crash Unit are investigating.