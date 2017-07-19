Update on serious crash in Otara

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 18:05

Police can now confirm the age of the male driver who died in a serious crash in Otara this afternoon.

The male was not elderly as previously reported - he was aged 57.

As the media can appreciate, initial reports in the immediate aftermath of a serious event are not always 100% accurate as information can regularly change.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, however as previously stated, Police are investigating the possibility that the driver suffered a medical event prior to the crash.