Update on serious crash in Otara

Police can now confirm the age of the male driver who died in a serious crash in Otara this afternoon.
The male was not elderly as previously reported - he was aged 57.
As the media can appreciate, initial reports in the immediate aftermath of a serious event are not always 100% accurate as information can regularly change.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, however as previously stated, Police are investigating the possibility that the driver suffered a medical event prior to the crash.
